GeForce Now on Xbox: coming back soon via Microsoft Edge? | Xbox one

GeForce Now has been talking about it in recent days. Indeed, Nvidia’s Cloud Gaming service will soon be offering RTX 3080 graphics cards in a brand new offering alongside the standard subscription and the free model. This announcement, accompanied by several latency comparisons including xCloud, was also an opportunity to discover that it will soon be possible again to take advantage of the service on the Edge browser.

GeForce Now coming back to Xbox soon?

Recently, Microsoft rolled out the definitive version of its new Microsoft Edge browser to Xbox. This new version based on Chromium allows you to enjoy smoother navigation, but also several cloud gaming services directly on your console.

During its beta phase, Edge was compatible with the GeForce Now service and notably made it possible to enjoy titles such as Death Stranding via the Xbox. The service was subsequently blocked on Microsoft’s browser.





Today we learn through The Verge that the blockage is expected to end soon and that it will again be possible to enjoy GeForce Now through the Microsoft Edge browser.

Along with these data center upgrades, Nvidia is also rolling out a new GeForce Now client today. It includes beta support for the Microsoft Edge browser, which should also allow Xbox owners to stream PC games to their consoles through Edge. The update also includes Nvidia’s new Adaptive Sync technology, which will improve latency even for GeForce Now members who don’t opt ​​for the new RTX 3080 tier.

Although we must be careful, everything suggests that we will also be able to enjoy GeForce Now on Xbox again soon. We will of course continue to monitor the situation.