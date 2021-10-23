Gérald Baticle (Angers) after the draw at Saint-Étienne: “I am always in favor of what we play”

Are you worried about the current environment and the recurring overflows in the stands?

This is something that amazes me. We were all frustrated as supporters not to see a match during the Covid period. It’s something that surprises me as actors, because we were frustrated not to have a match for a long time and then to have matches without an audience. It was another frustration. There was a release when the public was able to come back, it was quite festive everywhere, we were all happy to see matches again, to find stadiums alive, with colors, songs, which makes the beauty of the soccer.