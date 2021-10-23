Gérald Baticle (Angers) after the draw at Saint-Étienne: “I am always in favor of what we play”

“Can we imagine you frustrated after this draw?”
The frustration comes from the script and the late goal, it’s always hard. We didn’t have our best first half or our best second. We missed the aggressiveness in the duels, the presence in the duels, to be able to bypass the pressing of the Stéphanois. While we intended to pierce them with their defensive animation, we did not manage to pierce them.
They kept up their pressing well and we lost confidence in our ball emergence from the first situations. We were immediately in difficulty, it also allowed the Stéphanois to believe in it. Even though at one point the score was in our favor, collecting balls from high up gave them energy and possibilities.
How did you manage the wait for the kick-off?
We returned to the locker room at the same time as the Stéphanois. We tried to keep the players warm, just try not to get cold, by doing small movements on the spot just to stay athletically warm and psychologically ready. The referee had warned us that he would warn us so that we have ten minutes to warm up before the start of the match which was scheduled at 10 pm.
“The match took place in good conditions”
Should it be a match?
As actors, we haven’t been asked our opinion, we adapt. In the end, the match went well. I am always in favor of what we play. We came to play, a large part of the supporters came to see a match. Even if there were some excesses at the start, the match took place in good conditions.
Are you worried about the current environment and the recurring overflows in the stands?
This is something that amazes me. We were all frustrated as supporters not to see a match during the Covid period. It’s something that surprises me as actors, because we were frustrated not to have a match for a long time and then to have matches without an audience. It was another frustration. There was a release when the public was able to come back, it was quite festive everywhere, we were all happy to see matches again, to find stadiums alive, with colors, songs, which makes the beauty of the soccer.
Hence my astonishment, because we should all be delighted to meet again and to experience great moments of celebration. There are overflows. The responsible people must find solutions so that we can relive football in a festive way. “