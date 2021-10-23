Google lowers its commission on Play Store subscriptions

To avoid annoying developers and regulators, Google continues to lower its commissions taken on sales in its Play Store. This time, it is subscription applications that are concerned.

After lowering the commission taken on fee-for-service purchases made on the Play Store in the summer of 2021, Google has just announced a similar approach concerning subscription-based applications. From January 1, this kind of app will benefit from a reduced rate of 15% from the first day. Previously, this rate was applied after the first year, which was set at 30%.

This decision is the result of discussions between the Mountain View firm and application developers. She realized that the latter in fact rarely benefited from the 15% rate because of the many unsubscribes before the end of the first year.





Google doesn’t exactly have its heart set on its hands

But subscription-based services aren’t the only ones to benefit from new prices. The service fees for e-books and on-demand music streaming platforms that are part of the Play Media Experience program – which already allows publishers to benefit from a reduced commission – will see their service fees drop to 10%. .

Of course, Google is not being so generous out of gaiety of heart. These decisions come as developers have repeatedly complained about commissions taken by the search giant, and that the latter has found itself in the sights of several regulators for its quasi-monopoly practices vis-à-vis its Play store.