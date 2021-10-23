GP of Emilia-Romagna – Eliminated in Q1, Fabio Quartararo will start 15th in his quest for the crown, Francesco Bagnaia on pole

The rain is really not Fabio Quartararo’s best friend. The French Yamaha rider, forced to go through Q1 for the first time this season after half-hearted free practice, did not get out of this trap on a wet track. Third time while only the best two could reach Q2 and take pole, “El Diablo” will start from 15th place, his worst position on the grid this season. Very bad news moreover: his ultimate rival in the championship, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), not content to be passed in Q2, achieved pole position.

The superb operation of Bagnaia

Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna “Death of Johnny”, “We love him, it’s like a disease”: The Doctor’s farewell to “Rossiland” 2 HOURS AGO

This Q1 was as usual super-tense. There were five of them fighting for the two qualifying places: Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, but also Álex Márquez (Honda), Iker Lecuona (Tech 3 KTM) and Álex Rins (Suzuki). The latter thought he had played a bad trick on the French leader in the world championship. Placed in his wheel from the start to the end of the session, the Spaniard took advantage of the suction to achieve a better time on the gong. But, as for Quartararo, his time was canceled because of a yellow flag and it was Lecuona who accompanied Bagnaia in Q2. Thirteenth in lowering the checkered flag, “El Diablo” lost two places with the cancellation of his lap.





Quartararo champion Sunday if …

The Italian Ducati could have a smile at the end of the session. Not only did he take out his rival in the world championship but he also made his mark on a track different from that experienced by the other pole contenders during the last free practice session on Saturday morning. Benchmarks that served him well since he still shone in Q2 and left no one else to set the best time.

As it stands, the Italian would make up half of his delay over Quartararo in the world championship. Bagnaia is 52 points behind. For him, the deal is simple: he must regain more than two points from the Frenchman to still hope to be able to come back from nowhere and afford the world title. With this qualification, part of the job is done. If he wins or if he finishes on the podium, the Ducati rider is sure to postpone the coronation of “El Diablo”.

Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Not at ease, Quartararo and Bagnaia forced to go through Q1 3 HOURS AGO