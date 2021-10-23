Grand Raid 2021: the heat knocks out the raiders in Mafate

It’s hot in the Circuses, very hot even since this morning. The riders of the Grand Raid pay the price. The need for water is felt and many of them show the blow by taking breaks on the trails. The race leaders are also suffering.

updated on October 22, 2021 at 6:29 p.m.



After a rather icy night in Cilaos, the raiders have been facing since this morning a rise in temperatures in Mafate. Météo France indicates that the sky was particularly clear in the morning, enough to bring the sun a little closer to the runners of Zembrocal, La Mascareignes and La Diagonale des Fous.

Mafate: “A pressure cooker!”

A convex shape from Cirque de Mafate that gives runners the impression of being in a pressure cooker. Raiders must then adapt their running pace accordingly and need to hydrate regularly to keep up.

The need for water to which is added the need to rest a little to regain strength because the heat weighs heavily on the raiders. Some even seem completely helpless at the refueling stations. Between fatigue, lack of sleep and the probable migraine that comes to the end of his nose because of dehydration, the road to La Redoubt suddenly seems extremely long.







Hot shot in Ilet à Bourse, Quentin Stephan

•



© Geraldine Blandin



If the lambda runners show the blow, the headliners, too, suffer from the southern summer temperatures on the Intense Island. Ludovic Pommeret, who is currently leading the race, mano to mano with Daniel Jung in the Dos d’Âne score, showed signs of fatigue on the trails of Mafate just like his Italian galley friend. The American Dylan Bowman, for his part, took advantage of a ravito at Grand Place to get back on his feet before tackling the ascent to Dos d’Âne.









© Geraldine Blandin

Even if it was due to injuries, favorites have already retired this morning. For the expert, Bertrand Chartier, other withdrawals could occur with this heat.

If the raiders still have long miles to go before seeing the end of the tunnel, the weather gods may have leaned in their favor, say Météo France forecasters. At the end of the afternoon, the clouds are more threatening and some showers are expected on the slopes of the southwest on the Dimitile side. The Cirques de Cilaos and Mafate should be spared. For Salazie a few drops are possible in the early evening. The rest of the island therefore experiences dry, clear and starry weather, conducive to a start of the Bourbon Trail at 9 p.m. in Cilaos.

Tomorrow, the weather promises to be cloudy on the reliefs and in the heights with some showers in particular on the Chemin des Anglais. On the temperature side, on the other hand, 22 ° C to 24 ° C expected in the Circuses, 28 to 29 ° C between the Possession and the Grande Chaloupe, 28 to 29 ° C in Colorado.