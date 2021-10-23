great news for Téléfoot!

Téléfoot, the emblematic TF1 program, will once again be able to broadcast images of Ligue 1.

The most nostalgic football fans are already rubbing their hands: Téléfoot, TF1’s flagship program, will once again be able to broadcast images of Ligue 1. The emblematic program of the first channel will have to edit summaries of the matches of the championship . A new turn in the history of the show, as in its early days.





The return of Ligue 1 on Sunday in Téléfoot!

Amazon Prime said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the TF1 group. ” The broadcast, in the emblematic Telefoot program, of extracts of images of matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats as well as archive images of the 2021/2022 season“, Said the video platform.

“We are very happy to be able, once again, to offer exceptional exposure to the Uber Eats League 1 Championship by making all the highlights and analyzes of the matches accessible to as many people as possible”, enthusiastic the deputy general manager of TF1. Business and Sports, François Pellissier.

