Green electricity: VertVolt, a new label for sorting

ENERGY – On the occasion of World Energy Day, ADEME unveils VertVolt, its label to help consumers better distinguish between so-called “green electricity” offers. Because the reality may turn out to be very different from that advanced by electricity suppliers, like we explain to you in the above episode of Envy

The “very committed” choice is subject to an additional ecological requirement compared to the first level. It ensures that at least 25% of electricity comes from recent installations and without public support or “shared governance”. Subscribing to the “very committed” choice should therefore accelerate the development of these green energies in France.

The two types of offers will have in common the obligation of transparency and the incentive to control energy. For the moment, the 5 suppliers presenting offers labeled VertVolt are EDF, Enercoop, Oui Energy, Plüm Energie and Engie.

Concept of joint purchasing and transparency

Faced with consumer mistrust, in particular with regard to guarantees of origin (GO), the label wishes to bring more transparency. GOs make it possible to compare the geographical origin of labeled offers and the technology of electricity production. In short, this system assures consumers that the electricity purchased has been produced responsibly.

The VertVolt label is based on the concept of joint purchase. The principle is to assure consumers that the supplier buys the electricity as well as the GOs associated with this electricity from a single producer in France.

On the one hand, we distinguish between “strict” joint purchasing, applied to installations without public support. ADEME also wanted to relax the definition of “joint purchase” to include other installations and support electricity production via devices other than wind farms or hydroelectric power stations.





The second option proposed is that of an “extended” joint purchase, intended for installations which are the subject of support with additional remuneration. This option must stipulate that the electricity and the GOs come from installations of the same technology and located in the same region.

On the supplier side, transparency obligations are imposed on them. It will be necessary to communicate the origin of the guarantees of origin. These electronic certificates show the technology used, the start and end dates of production, and above all the country of issue.

Other details will also be shared by the suppliers. Among them, whether or not they belong to ARENH, “Regulated Access to Historic Nuclear Electricity” allows all electricity suppliers to obtain electricity from EDF under conditions set by the authorities. public.

Suppliers will also have to introduce measures to educate consumers about energy sobriety. For example, monitoring your electricity consumption or encouraging people to use ECOWATT. This eco-citizen device offers advice and challenges on eco-actions in order to reduce consumption.

ADEME set up a working group in 2019 which today brings together around fifty players. Suppliers, consumer associations, producer representatives, NGOs and even institutional players (DGEC, CRE, DGCCRF, MDE, etc.) have jointly defined the objectives and criteria of this label. ADEME acted as arbitration to retain the proposals according to its analyzes and the arguments put forward by the members of the group.

