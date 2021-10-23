Green light for The Boring Company and its Las Vegas tunnels

In a few years in Las Vegas, tourists – and ludopaths – will be able to shun The Deuce, the monorail or even taxis for a new mode of transport: autonomous Tesla that will roll in tunnels.

It had been a while since we last heard of The Boring Company, the company founded by Elon Musk that undertook the construction of futuristic urban tunnels to relieve road traffic on the surface with a concept straddling the subway and the automobile. If the first plans of the company targeted construction sites in Los Angeles, it is ultimately in Las Vegas that its first network of tunnels will be inaugurated. Indeed, the municipality has just given the green light to the creation of the Vegas Loop, the name given to this new type of transport system, which will complete the offer of the monorail serving the famous “strip” in several places.

For those who follow the adventures of The Boring Company closely, this should come as no surprise, as the company already has a test tunnel in Las Vegas. Dug under the Las Vegas Convention Center (where the famous CES is notably held), it is only 1.3 km long, but allows the company to give a taste of its concept – in addition to having without doubt participated in convincing the elected representatives of Clark County to continue in this direction.

Expanding and moving forward with plans for the “Vegas Loop.” #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV. pic.twitter.com/2ju3xcFq7O

– Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

They have just approved the construction of a 47 km network of tunnels with 51 stations, envisaging a maximum capacity of 57,000 passengers per minute. They also insisted that it be a project funded 100% by private companies, with no public money to be invested. The hotels, theaters, stadiums, convention centers and other shopping centers that will want to be served will, for example, participate in the construction of the stops.

“Teslas in Tunnels”

As a reminder, many plans have been studied by The Boring Company. Initially, it was a question of using car lifts to make the link between the surface roads and these tunnels. Then an autonomous shuttle system was imagined on paper to finally give way to what this transport system will be (at least initially), namely Tesla in tunnels. Indeed, pedestrians will be able to use this transport system and will be invited to board Tesla autonomous cars which, like underground robotaxis, will take them to their destination. One way to operate a fleet of autonomous taxis while avoiding the surface and avoiding the risk of accidents caused by heavy traffic.

“To solve the traffic problem, the roads have to go in 3D, which means that flying cars or tunnels are needed. Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won’t fall on your head […] The tunnels minimize the use of valuable surface land and do not conflict with existing transportation systems. A large network of tunnels can reduce congestion in any city; regardless of the size of a city, more levels of tunnels can be added “, explains The Boring Company.

A priori, the prices for “rides” on the Vegas Loop should be higher than a bus ticket, but much more affordable than a traditional cab ride. For example, the company mentions a trip of only 5 minutes for $ 10 between the airport and the Convention Center, 4 minutes and $ 6 between the Convention Center and the football stadium.