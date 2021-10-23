GTA 5, GTA Online: a motorbike offered for all Prime Gaming subscribers, how to get it

Like every month, the partnership between Amazon Prime Gaming and Rockstar Games allows you to claim exclusive rewards to use in GTA Online. In the following lines, we explain how to get the October rewards.

Amazon’s premium service for players allows you to benefit every month advantages and bonuses to unlock in the most played titles, and GTA Online is one of them and renews its partnership once again. This month, the LLC Sanctus motorcycle can be picked up for free in Grand Theft Auto Online via Prime Gaming.

You may already be benefiting from Prime Gaming and not knowing it: the service is indeed included in theAmazon Prime subscription, which you can try for free during the first 30 days and which offers many other advantages: free delivery to Amazon, unlimited access to the catalog of Prime Video movies and series, free Prime Gaming games, a Twitch sub to use on the channel a streamer each month to support him and enjoy his personalized emotes …

This offer of free motorcycle in GTA Online is just one of the countless advantages of the subscription which is priced at € 49 per year. Here’s how to get them if you’re a subscriber to the program. :





Go to the Prime Gaming GTA Online portal .

Click “Recover Now” and subscribe to Amazon Prime or sign in to your Amazon account.

Click the “Link accounts to use loot” button if it isn’t already. You will be redirected to the association page of your Rockstar Games Social Club – Prime Gaming account to do it.

Now go to GTA Online and go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to collect the LCC Sanctus motorcycle as well as $ 100,000 included in the offer.

GTA 5: walkthroughs and cheat codes

Grand Theft Auto V Complete Solution Summary