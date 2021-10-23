Halyna Hutchins Accidentally Killed By Alec Baldwin: Other Guns Issues Reported On Film Set, Initial Investigation Reveals

The main problematic of the case could quickly come down to the following question: who loaded the weapon with which Alec Baldwin fired?

This Thursday at the beginning of the afternoon, a dramatic accident occurred on the filming set of the film Hurst, in Santa Fe (New Mexico, United States), notably featuring the star Alec baldwin. Indeed, in full rehearsal, the actor fired with a loaded firearm. Result, he hurt the director in spite of himself Joel souza but also Halyna Hutchins, director of photography who succumbed to her injuries.





“Blank cartridges fired when they weren’t supposed to fire”

Obviously, Alec Baldwin didn’t know the gun was loaded. the more so as the assistant director – who gave him the weapon – guaranteed to him before the facts that it was without risk (“cold”, in cinematographic jargon), according to a mandate from the current police investigation, detailed by our colleagues from TMZ. A document that does not, however, specify who loaded the weapon, while this could become the central issue of the case.

In addition, TMZ quotes a source close to the file which draws a damning report on the firearms in this shooting. Pointing finger “other problems and in particular” these blank cartridges which were fired when they would not have supposed to be triggered “.

Alec Baldwin’s blood-soaked clothes were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.