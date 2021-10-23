he confesses to the murder of his wife, whom he has denied for 35 years

A man convicted of murdering his wife in 2000 and claiming her innocence ultimately confessed to killing her.

Robert Bierenbaum has spent almost 20 years denying the facts. This former American cosmetic surgeon was convicted in 2000 for the murder of his wife. ABC reports this week that the man finally confessed to the crime, in December 2020, during a hearing with the parole board. Gail Katz, his wife, disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found. It was on the basis of circumstantial evidence that the accused was convicted.

In his confession, he explained that he killed her and threw her body from the top of a plane. “I wanted her to stop yelling at me so I attacked her,” said the man, an amateur pilot. Robert Bierenbaum then detailed the crime, saying he strangled his wife. “Then, I got on the plane, I opened the door, took his body and I threw him in the ocean”, it is written in the transcript of this hearing. He said he was at the time “immature and did not know how to manage his anger”.

His sudden and belated confession confirms the lead advanced from the outset by the prosecutor, who then presented this theory during the trial, says ABC News. “I was speechless because I always believed that this day would never come, that he would never take responsibility for killing his wife,” responded Dan Bibb, one of the prosecutors of the case at the time.

“If this had happened in 2021, he would have been handcuffed immediately”

The investigation after the victim’s disappearance revealed that Robert Bierenbaum used to take his girlfriends on a plane on romantic dates. When the man met his future wife, at the beginning of the 80s, he had pulled out all the stops for her. Her charm, intelligence and taste for refinement had quickly capsized the heart of the one who was still a student at the university. But during the trial in 2000, several relatives of the young woman said that the relationship deteriorated, in particular because of the strange attitude of the accused. Her sister Alayne Katz recalled that day when Gail Katz called her in tears, because her companion had tried to drown her cat.





Despite the warnings of her relatives, the young woman had decided to marry her boyfriend, convinced that the love she had for him “would fix everything”. But their union only made matters worse, with the man becoming more and more oppressive with her. The latter had once notified the police after being strangled to the point of unconsciousness, but no action had been taken. “If this had happened in 2021, he would have been handcuffed immediately. But because it was in 1983, nothing was done, ”lamented Dan Bibb. Following this incident, Gail Katz had managed to convince her husband to go see a therapist. The doctor had ended up writing a letter to the woman suggesting that she get a divorce, because he feared that she would end up being killed.

It was then that she would have finally decided to leave him that Gail disappeared on July 7, 1985. In 1989, a torso was discovered on Staten Island. But the scientific expertise was not yet thorough enough and the identification was made only by the comparison between the radio of this torso and a radio of the victim. “An X-ray technician compared that X-ray with the torso and said, ‘It’s Gail.’ Now… we have a body to bury. We can open a new page, ”her sister commented.

“He’s still exactly the same man”

The man then remarried in 1990, failing to inform his new wife that his first wife was missing. When he finally told her about it, he explained to her that he didn’t like bringing up the subject. As with Gail, the situation started to deteriorate and again this woman was advised by a therapist to leave her husband because he might hurt him. The couple divorced and the man remarried a third time, in 1996, once again ignoring his past when he was now living on the West Coast, in Las Vegas. But on the East Coast, the police continued their research and ended up suggesting to those close to Gail to exhume the discovered torso in order to carry out new DNA analyzes. And there, the progress of science unfortunately revealed bad news: the torso did not belong to Gail.

But this sad information helped to re-mobilize the police, who relaunched the investigation, resuming questioning many witnesses, including many women who crossed paths with the suspect. And in July 2000, despite the absence of a body, the man was indicted by a grand jury with a view to his trial. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison. After reading her former brother-in-law’s confession, Alayne Katz responded to ABC News: “He’s still exactly the same man I knew 35 years ago. He hasn’t changed… he’s incapable of showing remorse ”.