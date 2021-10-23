Henry: “It will be my first OM-PSG!” – Interview

Star consultantAmazon prime this season, Thierry Henry do not hide it in an interview given to The team, he is excited at the idea of ​​being in the system of this OM-PSG, where he will be on the lawn before and after the meeting to discuss with the players of the game: “Yes, I was expecting it because I knew it would be my first … I never had the chance to go see an OM-PSG, I always watched it on TV, never at the Vélodrome. In fact, I have seen a lot of firsts as a spectator since I became a consultant “.





Winner of the World Cup, the Euro, the first six trophies of Pep Guardiola at Barça, invincibles with Arsenal, Thierry Henry has played, and trained, in France only in Monaco, his training club. But to choose between OM and PSG, his heart leans more in favor of the Marseille club, even if he is from the Paris region, and the city of Ulis in Essonne. This is because he had family in Marseille and he came several times, as a teenager, to the Vélodrome with shining eyes, in the early 90s. So at the Monaco training center, he even adopted a tic of a player who will have enchanted him in the OM jersey: Sonny Anderson, who used to raise his socks above the knee. He will find him at the ASM before becoming champion of France in 1997 at his side.