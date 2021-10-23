his last name is a “VIP Pass” for TV (VIDEO)

Do not touch My TV yesterday evening returned to the daily life of “child stars” by welcoming Lou Pernaut and Julien Castaldi for the occasion. If the daughter of Jean-Pierre Pernaut and Nathalie Marquay-Pernaut mentioned those who came to see her out of interest or who began to adore her as soon as they learned who her famous parents were, the son of Benjamin Castaldi has him, recognized that the status of “son of” has certain advantages. He confirmed, in front of his father and Cyril Hanouna, that his last name had facilitated his entry into the world of the small screen. ” It sure helped me, I had a VIP Pass… But I did a casting », Affirmed the one who officiated as a columnist in the Mad Mag by NRJ 12.

“ That’s the same for me. When Drucker hired me, I did a casting but he knew very well who he was hiring. He took me to make films and I had extremely famous grandparents in that environment. For him it was useful », Added Benjamin Castaldi before flying to the aid of his son, claiming that it is not the piston that makes the talent. “ For the piston we all have it, at all levels. What’s annoying is when you stay when you’re not good. And for once, Julien was very good but he did not want to do television », He affirmed.





Coming back to this one-year TV experience, Julien Castaldi admitted having seized this opportunity to prove to himself that he could do it and get closer to his father. “ When you’re not feeling good about yourself, haven’t seen your father much and you get closer to him later, you want to tell him: ‘I can do this too’. So I did this for a year, it was awesome, I met some great people who finally helped me to understand that it was not for me and that I will be much happier without trying to be stall in a life that was not mine. You can’t match what he (his father’s note) did », He confided.

Stressing that he did not want to do reality TV, Julien Castaldi took the opportunity to reveal that he had refused a place in Secret Story. According to Benjamin Castaldi, the secret that was offered to him was moreover: “My father is the father of reality TV”. “I refused twice. But all the reality TV calls me “, concluded Julien Castaldi who presents himself today on his Instagram account as an “influencer Strategist”.

Clara Kolodny