“I am ready to go all the way”

Posters in support of the imprisoned former president Mikheil Saakashvili, October 19, 2021. JULIEN PEBREL / MYOP FOR “THE WORLD”

The former President of Georgia (2004-2013) and leader of the main opposition party, Mikheïl Saakashvili, leader of the “Rose Revolution”, has been on hunger strike since his imprisonment on 1er October. The world was able to put questions to him in prison. Here are his answers, handwritten.

You are entering your third week of hunger strike, a threshold at risk. How do you feel ?

I lost 15 kg to 17 kg. I only take tea and water. I get tired easily, of course. The doctors are deciding whether to hospitalize me.

Why did you come back to Georgia after eight years of exile, on the eve of the municipal elections?

Many of my compatriots, who consider me a reformer and the main enemy of Vladimir Putin, have called for me. They believe that the country is being driven to its destruction and that its geopolitical orientation [pro-occidentale] exchange. Russia’s objective is indeed to kill the reforms that I have made, seen as dangerous. She is succeeding because, with this oligarchic party [Rêve géorgien, au pouvoir depuis 2012], corruption and organized crime are back.





You returned illegally to the country. In what way?

I do not confirm the prosecutor’s version [selon laquelle il était caché dans un camion-cargo], but I did everything to avoid violence. I arrived a few days before my arrest. I knew that the government would not have given permission for my plane to land, because Irakli Garibashvili [le premier ministre] had made an agreement with neighboring countries to intercept me.

Do you consider yourself a political prisoner?

No country in the world except Russia recognizes the crime I am convicted of [« abus de pouvoir »]. We have taken the case to the European Court of Human Rights, I am sure it will rule in my favor.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that if I did not behave well in prison he would add charges. The government also does not give me the right to make phone calls. Even Vladimir Putin behaves more humanely with Alexei Navalny.

How do you spend your days?

I am actively involved in the campaign for the second round of municipal elections [le 30 octobre]. I give advice on how to fight fraud and government vote buying, a widespread phenomenon. The demonstration of October 14 [qui a réuni des dizaines de milliers de ses partisans à Tbilissi] was one of the largest in the country’s history. There will be even more people if more frauds are committed.

You have 33.67% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.