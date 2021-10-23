“I know it’s the right one” (VIDEO)

In The Marseillais vs The Rest of the World, a new couple was formed with Paga and Giuseppa. Meeting with the two lovers.
After Greg Yega and Mélanie Orlenko – who changed his mind about him – and before Simon Castaldi and Adixia, Paga, the eternal bachelor from Marseille and the young Giuseppa, kissed after being dangerously close in season 6 of the Marseillais vs The Rest of the World. In the premises of W9, the lovers explained to us what they liked about each other.
“Giuseppa is beautiful and natural”
“I like everything about her. You are kind, helpful, not stingy, sociable. You are beautiful, you are natural. You have a lot of qualities even if sometimes you break candy for trifles. So far you are perfect “, reveals to us Paga who offered a dog named Brioche to his sweetheart. And the main one concerned, what does she like about the Marseillais? “He is very caring, he always takes care of me when I am not well. He is very attentive. When I need something, he does it. I like everything about him. Right now he’s very focused on his house. I’m missing a bit of attention but otherwise I’m fine. He is perfect. I have nothing to say. He also cooks “, answers us Giuseppa. And Paga already has lots of plans with her sweetie who will soon be moving into her new house currently under construction.
“I want at least two or three children “
“I want to start a family with her. I want at least two or three children. I’m ready because it’s the right one. You can feel it when it’s the right person. I’m waiting for her to be ready. We will go step by step. We’re not going to burn everything. We’re going to have the house and then we can get engaged, have a second dog. We will see how it evolves. It’s a certainty in my head. But I’m not going to wait a thousand years. As soon as she is ready, she tells me “, tells us Paga. For his part, Giuseppa prefer to wait a bit: “I haven’t had a family life so it’s very important to start one too late. I need time because Paga is used to projecting herself very quickly. I want the engagement, marriage and children to be something exceptional. I want him to feel this thing only with me. I think it may take longer “.