“I’m not going to die like that …”, the dumpling of the singer Zaz after having contracted the coronavirus!

After (too) long years of absence, Zaz is now making his big comeback on the media scene.

The artist is back with a new opus, to the delight of early fans!

Simply baptized Isa, this album is long overdue and its audience has only one desire: to listen to it again and again.

Invited on the set of C à vous, this Thursday, October 21, the main interested party promoted it and also mentioned the day she contracted the coronavirus.

It was at the start of the epidemic and Zaz made what some considered at that time to be a dumpling.

“The climate was very anxiety-provoking, we didn’t really know. One day it was white, one day it was black. We were given an info, then it was the other way around. It was not easy what”, She explained live, on France 5.





The blunder in question? Taking an anti-inflammatory: “I looked on the internet and saw ‘a child died ‘ or I don’t know what I had found, so I was there ‘me * of I shouldn’t have, I’m not going to die like that ‘”.

“From the start of the global health crisis, health authorities revealed that the anti-inflammatory drug was suspected of presenting an increased risk in patients with Covid-19”, rightly written Top Health on its website.

See also: Drugged without knowing it? Jade Hallyday’s boyfriend makes a strong post on social networks!

Writing