Improbable zebra hunt near the US capital

For nearly two months, two zebras have been frolicking a few tens of kilometers from Washington, succeeding in sowing the officials launched in their pursuit. Failing to catch the animals, their owner was charged this week with mistreatment.

These equines, more adapted to the wild life in Africa than in the American state of Maryland, escaped at the end of August from the farm where they lived. There were three of them who regained their freedom, but one of them has since been found dead.

“He was trapped and died of his wounds in early September,” Prince George County, where authorities are scrambling to locate the fugitives, said in a statement last week.

Their owner, Jerry Holly, was charged Tuesday with “acts of cruelty to animals”. The fleeing zebras “have not received adequate food, water, or veterinary care” and “are in danger, as the death of one of them proved,” says the act indictment of the local prosecutor.





The man, who lives on a large farm, still has about 30 zebras, according to the documents, and the trap which was fatal to one of the animals was “less than a meter from the fence” which stands out. their enclosure.

“The owner tried to capture the zebras but was unable to do so and they are still on the run for 54 days now”, further details the document.

The animals “pose a risk to people who approach them and to drivers on the roads,” according to the document.

Since their escape, these new local celebrities have however made the happiness of the regional media and aroused the amusement of the inhabitants of the county, who have recorded their regular appearances on social networks.

Joshua DuBois, a former White House official under Barack Obama, recounted in September that his son had “calmly told him + daddy, I saw the zebras +”. “Boom. Wild Maryland zebras,” he tweeted, with video showing a zebra trotting.

Latest attempt to catch recalcitrant quadrupeds: using … “other zebras”, as well as food, in the hope of attracting them, said Prince George County.

Once the zebras are “captured”, a “further investigation” will be carried out, authorities promise.