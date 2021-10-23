Improved victory for Biarritz against Brive

Biarritz-Brive: 37-9
The Basques won at home (third success at Aguilera in five games). It was difficult until the hour of play, against a Corrèze team which dominated in scrum and collected in this area many penalties which allowed its opener Enzo Hervé to score three penalty goals (13th, 24th, 56th) . It was not until the Biarrots stood out a bit (61st, 18-9) after their second try, scored in the closed side by their Argentinian scrum-half Cubelli (61st, 18-9).
The first had been the work of Saili (33rd) well served by Speight on a penalty quickly played by hand. The Brivists, very enterprising, did not abdicate but the Basque defense was intractable. In numerical superiority (69th, yellow card against Hirèche), the Basques let go, scoring three tries (69th, 75th, 77th) to secure their offensive bonus.
Stade Français – Lyon: 23-18
Lyon experienced a twenty-minute air gap at the end of the first period and may regret it because it cost them the match. During the first 20 minutes, the LOU dominated the Parisians to take a little lead thanks to the foot of Berdeu (12th, 0-6). Then Lyon fell back into its pitfalls while Paris gained confidence by dominating the scrums and the air. The Stade Français then had fun taking advantage of the open breaches and Hamdaoui (28th) then Coville, ideally served by Macalou (38th), scored two tries.
Led by fourteen points at the break, Lyon took advantage of Latu’s yellow card to reduce the score thanks to a try from Cretin. Then the coaching of Pierre Mignoni was a winner: hooker Charcosset flattened his first try (60th, 23-18) but Sopoaga, not yet used to the rules of the Top 14, was slow to hit his penalty (66th) and Lyon failed to come back to two points.
Clermont-Pau: 42-20
The Auvergnats have shown two very different faces under the sun. The least attractive, first, during a first period when they came up against a Hermetic Section Paloise in defense and hyper realistic. The Béarnais thus registered the only try of the first period after a beautiful inspiration from the small side concluded by Clovis Le Bail. Led 6-13 at the break, the ASM was then completely transformed to deliver an amazing second act.
Without their opener Camille Lopez, left injured in the knee from the start of the match, the Clermontois took place, scoring five tries in the wake of a finally dominant pack and sharp three-quarters, like Alivereti Raka, author of a double. The Auvergne club obtains a deserved but completely unexpected offensive bonus given its first forty minutes.
Bordeaux-Bègles – Perpignan: 39-13
The UBB continues a fifth victory in a row. Christophe Urios’ men have built their match perfectly. After a successful start following the trials of Cazeaux (6th) and Hulleu (25th) to lead 17-0, the Girondins resisted the burst of pride from Perpignan. It was finally the scrum-half Lesgourgues, untenable, who gave his team back by scoring first a solo try after a fifty-meter race (49th, 27-6) then a second trickster at the end of scrum (60th, 32-6).
Perpignan saved the honor by Velarte (65th), but the UBB scored a last try, penalty, following a penetrating school group (72nd). Note the new good performance at the foot of the international opener Matthieu Jalibert (5/5), released shortly before the hour mark. Opposite, the Catalan striker Melvyn Jaminet, who played the entire match, has been less precise (3/5).