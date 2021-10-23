Improved victory for Biarritz against Brive

Stade Français – Lyon: 23-18

Lyon experienced a twenty-minute air gap at the end of the first period and may regret it because it cost them the match. During the first 20 minutes, the LOU dominated the Parisians to take a little lead thanks to the foot of Berdeu (12th, 0-6). Then Lyon fell back into its pitfalls while Paris gained confidence by dominating the scrums and the air. The Stade Français then had fun taking advantage of the open breaches and Hamdaoui (28th) then Coville, ideally served by Macalou (38th), scored two tries.