“In 2018, Ms. Nyssen declared that Bertrand Cantat has the right to“ live his life ”as an artist. By saying the opposite, Mrs. Bachelot sits on the right “

Chronic. Roselyne Bachelot has the cash formula, even in the face of a perilous question. During the “Matinale” of France Inter, on October 18, by entrusting his “Regret” to see the Théâtre de la Colline, in Paris, put on a show with music by Bertrand Cantat, she knows that she is relaunching a controversy that has been hollowed out a thousand times over the past ten years.

Two camps clash again, whose dividing line is less political than generational: the older ones camp on the law, the young on their idea of ​​justice. The guardians of the law, lawyers Henri Leclerc and Marie Dosé for example, repeat that Bertrand Cantat, convicted not for murder or assassination but for having carried “Fatal blows” on the actress Marie Trintignant, in 2003, served her sentence; his conditional release in 2007 became total in 2010. He can therefore work, like any citizen. It is free to compose music for the play Mother, written and directed by Wajdi Mouawad, which begins on November 19 at La Colline. And the public is free to attend or not.

Others, on the contrary, those close to Marie Trintignant and leading feminist movements, see in Cantat, by its notoriety, a symbol which, out of decency, should refrain from giving concerts – a form of celebration -, impose discretion, even perpetual silence.





Primacy of creation

On his release, Bertrand Cantat prefers to bring out his rockstar outfit, despite indignation. Everything changed in 2017 with the Harvey Weinstein explosion, which gave birth to the #metoo movement. The singer becomes a symbol of violence against women. Concerts are canceled, others disrupted by demonstrators. The latter victimizes himself, drops this sentence to his opponents: “There is no limit to how much I piss you off.” ” The suicide, in 2010, of his wife and accusations of violence, classified without follow-up by justice, obscure the character a little more.

In 2018, the Minister of Culture, Françoise Nyssen, nevertheless declared that Cantat has the right to ” live your life “ artist. The latter has been in line with the ministry for forty years: the primacy of creation within the framework of the law. By saying the opposite, Roselyne Bachelot, in addition to sitting on the right, imposes a change of doctrine in the five-year term of Emmanuel Macron. The rupture is all the stronger as the musician will not be present on the stage of La Colline. His disappearance as a creator is therefore posited. More generally, public places are invited to self-censorship to avoid annoying subjects.

