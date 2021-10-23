In Brussels, Le Pen praises Poland’s “beneficent courage” in the face of the EU

Marine Le Pen in Paris on October 20, 2021 (JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Marine Le Pen praised Poland’s “beneficent courage” in its standoff with the European Union, “an empire that is built by the submission of nations”, Friday in Brussels after a meeting with Polish head of government Mateusz Morawiecki.

The candidate of the National Assembly for the French presidential election in April 2022, denounced, during a press conference, an “attempt to blackmail the subsidy for the least petty” on the part of the EU as well as “the orchestration public defamation campaigns against countries like Hungary or Poland “.

After meeting Mateusz Morawiecki in the morning, as well as Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, the far-right leader is due to travel to Budapest early next week where she will meet ultra-conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday. They will hold a joint press conference there at 3 p.m.





Praising the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court which declared certain articles of the European treaties incompatible with the national Constitution, Ms. Le Pen expressed her “support” and her “gratitude” to Poland which had “the beneficent courage to recall the superiority of Polish constitutional principles “.

“This primacy of the national Constitution is at the heart of the bill that I will submit by referendum in France if I am elected President of the Republic next April”, recalled the one who no longer wants to leave the EU but to have it assessed deep relations with the bloc of 27.

Europe, she said, is “a continent made up of thousand-year-old nations” where “imperial attempts have always ended up breaking down in the face of the peoples’ aspiration to be themselves, to be free, to live in conformity. to their soul “.

The Polish decision had been denounced by Brussels as an unprecedented attack on the primacy of European law and the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU, but also as the ultimate illustration of the lack of independence of Polish justice towards the government.

Before the opening of the summit of the Twenty-Seven in Brussels, the Polish head of government said he was “ready for dialogue” while denouncing “the pressure of blackmail”.

European leaders have played the card of appeasement, while reserving the possibility of cracking down later.

