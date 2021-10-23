In his showdown with the West, Erdogan wants to declare ten ambassadors “personæ non gratæ”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday (October 23rd) that he had ordered his foreign ministry to declare “Personæ non gratæ” ten ambassadors who this week called for the immediate release of Osman Kavala. This Turkish businessman and patron has become the bête noire of the Turkish regime, imprisoned for four years without trial.

In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “Fair and expeditious settlement of the matter” Osman Kavala. The day after their press release, the ambassadors of these ten countries were summoned by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who judged “Unacceptable” their appeal for Osman Kavala. The Turkish head of state threatened Thursday to expel these ambassadors.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Erdogan threatens to expel ten ambassadors

These ambassadors “Must know and understand Turkey”, said Mr. Erdogan on Saturday, accusing them of “Indecency”. “They will have to leave” the country “If they don’t know him anymore”, he added, without giving a precise date for the execution of his request to see them declared “Personæ non gratæ”.

Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, supplemented in 1963 by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, provides that a member of the diplomatic corps on mission may be declared, without motivation and urgently, persona non gratæ, bringing his recall by the accrediting country or terminating his functions with the mission.

Appeal for Osman Kavala

Osman Kavala, a 64-year-old opponent and a major figure in civil society, has been accused since 2013 by President Erdogan’s regime of seeking to destabilize Turkey. He is in particular in his sights for having supported in 2013 the anti-government demonstrations known under the name of “movement of Gezi”. Then he was accused of having sought to “Overthrow the government” as part of the 2016 coup attempt.





Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Osman Kavala, the Turkish patron who embarrasses Erdogan

In December 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ordered its “Immediate release”, in vain. Osman Kavala, who has always denied the charges against him, faces life imprisonment. He will appear again on November 26, despite European threats of sanctions against Ankara. The Council of Europe recently threatened Turkey with sanctions, which could be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.

Ankara’s decision comes days after the FATF, the Financial Action Task Force, announced the country’s placement under surveillance. Turkey has joined the FATF gray list for its shortcomings in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It finds countries like Panama, Syria, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Despite “A number of progress” in these areas since 2019, underlined the organization, “Serious problems remain”. The decision was characterized as“Unfair” by the Turkish Ministry of Finance. However, the gray listing of the FATF can have consequences on foreign investment in the country and worsen the economic situation.

Read the interview: Article reserved for our subscribers For Osman Kavala, his “detention can be prolonged indefinitely”