    In South Korea, they demonstrate in “Squid Game” outfits

    Entertainment


    SOUTH KOREA – It is a costume that could become a symbol of struggle. Protesters in Seoul took to the streets this Wednesday, October 20. Dressed ins outfitse the successful series of Netflix Squid Game which echoes a South Korean society where socio-economic inequalities are strong, they ask to better working conditions.

    As you can see in our video at the top of the article, dThousands of members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) participated in a demonstration in Seoul.

    Trade unionists were thus dressed in pink overalls and masks adorned circles, squares or triangles worn whites reminiscent of the uniform of guards in Squid Game. The Netflix series features a fatal survival game in which the winner pockets the sum of 32 million euros.


    With around 1.1 million members, the KCTU represents employees of the country’s largest groups, including Hyundai Motor, LG Chem and Korail Railroad Corp. Protesters demand more jobs and better working conditions.

    Seoul city government announced this Thursday, October 21 having filed a complaint against the organization for having defiedtheé despite restrictions related to Covid-19, qualifying the demonstration as illegal.

    In the South Korean capital, sOnly one-person protests are permitted under current social distancing rules.

    TO see also on The HuffPost: “Squid Game” at school: how to tell children and teenagers?


