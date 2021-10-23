in the face of discontent, the vaccination obligation in “sensitive” sectors is postponed to the end of December

A delay, pending a consensus on the substance. Government, elected officials and social partners of New Caledonia reached an agreement, Saturday, October 23, during a social round table to postpone from October 31 to December 31, 2021 the vaccination obligation in the so-called “sensitive” sectors, due to the multiplication of tensions.

Struck since September 6 by a virulent Covid-19 epidemic, which has so far killed 252 people, New Caledonia had voted a few days earlier in favor of compulsory vaccination for several sectors (health, transport, forces of the order, media …) on October 31 and for the entire population on December 31. The health pass was also put in place on October 11 to allow an adaptation of the confinement, which remains in force on weekends until the end of October.

Two epidemic control tools that divide the population. Demonstrations, blockades and strike notices were brought by several unions and anti-vaccine associations, but also by some traditional Kanak officials, especially in the province of Loyalty Islands.





At the end of a morning of discussions, the participants therefore decided that a bill would be tabled in the local Congress on Monday to request a postponement of the vaccination obligation for these sectors of activity to December 31.

Currently, 55.2% of the total population of New Caledonia has a complete vaccination schedule. The incidence rate is down, as well as hospital pressure, but the authorities fear a rebound.