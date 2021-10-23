In the Loiret, “endless” recyclable mattresses

Endlessly reusable foam: in its Semoy (Loiret) plant, Orrion Chemicals Orgaform (OCO) recycles polyurethane foam from used mattresses to manufacture new ones. A technique presented as a world first on an industrial scale pending applications in the automotive and construction industries.

450 kilo orange foam balls are piled in a corner. They are waiting to pass through a shredder the size of a small house. The small pieces of foam obtained will then be immersed in a polyol bath, in the direction of a reactor.

“There is a depolymerization reaction at more than 200 ° C which will give a liquid, the Renuva polyol, which we will cool and filter to get rid of impurities, such as fabric or latex, and have a product directly can be used to manufacture new foams “, explains the president of OCO, Christian Siest.

“Chemical recycling allows infinite recycling. Mechanical recycling only allows you to increase the lifespan, because you have to throw away at the end”, he insists.

Result of the operation: a viscous brown liquid, which will take the direction of Crancey (Aube). This polyol will then be transformed into foam again by Icoa-France, a subsidiary of the British group Vita.

This foam will have exactly the same performance as the old one, assures the chemist Dow, who developed the industrial process.

The chemicals giant, which also markets the final product, Renuva, intends to position itself in a growing market. From January 1, 2022, the Agec law (Anti-waste for a circular economy) will indeed require manufacturers, transporters and distributors to take back used mattresses.

“The sector is expanding,” recalls the president of Dow France Jean-Michel Duplouis. “With 30 million mattresses reaching the end of their life per year in Europe, the source is vast”.

And other sectors “are curious”, such as automotive and construction, explains Marie Buy, responsible for sustainable development for the polyurethane division of Dow.





“It’s brand new, it’s unique, but we have ambitions to develop a product portfolio. Other Renuva polyols could be used in rigid applications, such as insulation boards or in other flexible foams. in cars or shoes, ”explains the manager.

This development will undoubtedly be necessary to conquer the markets, because today, recycled polyol remains more expensive than “conventional”.

– “Quite significant potential” –

“The Renuva is more complex to produce. There is a collection, a disassembly of the mattresses. It will be necessary to obtain a scale size then”, she explains. “Renuva is more expensive because the production line is smaller. But it makes it possible to market a mattress with recycled polyol”.

“There is no reason that the final price is significantly different from the price of a conventional mattress,” she assures, however. Foam only makes up 20 to 30% of a mattress.

In the meantime, the entire furniture and bedding recycling sector is being structured under the leadership of Eco-Mobilier. The eco-organization, charged by the State with managing collection, sorting, recycling and energy recovery, now has 5,000 collection points (waste reception center, stores, etc.).

“Today, the recycling of bedding in France is 30,000 tonnes of foam mattresses”, declares Dominique Mignon, director of Eco-Meubles, who recalls that four million mattresses are discarded each year. The innovation carried by OCO and Dow offers, according to her, “a recycling potential (…) quite important” for all the foams of the furniture.

Proof that the sector is developing, Bpifrance has just acquired a stake in the leader in bedding dismantling, Recyc-Matelas Europe. This funding will allow the operator, which claims 50% of the French market, “to strengthen its network on the national territory”.

In Semoy, OCO, also the world leader in the manufacture of glue for staples and nails, plans to reach its full capacity by 2022 with the recycling of 200,000 mattresses per year, or 1,200 tonnes of foam.

Another step, according to Dominique Mignon, to get closer to the sector’s objective: “zero waste for bedding in France”.