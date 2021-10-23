In the Premier League, Chelsea curry Norwich 7-0

The match: 7-0
Romelu Lukaku will be able to heal himself quietly and not anticipate his return. The Blues know how to score goals without their Belgian striker, injured in an ankle. They demonstrated it on Saturday against Norwich, crushed (7-0) at Stamford Bridge. Pierre Lees-Melou’s teammates did not exist: they were led by three goals at half-time. Thomas Tuchel, however, had no professional center forward, given that Timo Werner was in the stands, hampered by a thigh.
In their absence, he chose to field Kai Havertz in a false 9 position. The German didn’t score, but he served as a fixation point that his teammates took advantage of. Mason Mount opened the scoring, scoring his first goal for the Blues since last season and the Champions League semi-finals. Callum Hudson-Odoi has also opened his goal scoring this season. He adjusted Tim Krul closely. The third goal was scored by Reece James on an opening by Mount (42nd). The particularity of these three scorers? They were all trained at Chelsea.
Mount offers himself a hat-trick
Bought a small fortune in Leicester in 2020 (50 million euros), Ben Chilwell added to the bill after returning from the locker room (57th). His third goal in as many Premier League games. Max Aarons then scored (62nd), against his camp, deflecting a center from CHO. History to sink a little his partners, already underwater, Ben Gibson was sent off in the 65th minute for a very late intervention, foot forward, on Reece James.
They then conceded a penalty, for a hand from Normann after intervention of the video, which Tim Krul stopped (83rd). But the Dutchman did not have both feet on the line at the time of the strike. Mount did not fail on his second attempt (85th). And did not tremble at the time of affording the treble (90th + 1). The Dutchman however made a number of saves (7 in total!), Notably winning a face-to-face with Barkley (80th) before taking out an attempt by Ziyech on the next corner. The Blues consolidate their leadership position.
Chelsea are the first Premier League team to have four English goalscorers in one game since Bournemouth against Hull in October 2016. It is the first time that so many Englishmen have scored in a single game for the Blues. (Opta)
The player: Jorginho was everywhere
Among the favorites for the Ballon d’Or France Football, Jorginho put in a masterful performance against, admittedly, a very weak Norwich side. The Italian international (29 years old, 40 caps) was everywhere on the field, filling in the rare gaps, tackling (3) and recovering balls (9), but also in the offensive phases.
He was a formidable precision in his passes (86% of successful passes). He is the origin of three goals since he was decisive passer on the opener and penultimate on the third and fourth. He logically came out to applause on the hour mark, when the score was 5-0.