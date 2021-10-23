In the secret of the French submarines

For more than fifty years, nuclear submersibles, ready to strike at any moment anywhere in the world, have been the flagships of French deterrence. And the showcase of exceptional know-how. While Australia broke the “contract of the century” in September for the purchase of twelve submarines, France remains one of the major builders of these increasingly stealthy monuments of technology.

Touched but not sunk. The cancellation in mid-September by Australia of the “contract of the century” (56 billion euros) represented a huge slap in the face for Naval Group, the French flagship of the naval defense industry with 16,000 employees. But even torpedoed, this order for 12 submarines will have dedicated, for five years (since 2016 and the signing of the transaction), the reputation of excellence of the French know-how in submersibles. An ancient tradition. As early as 1888, two French engineers designed the “Gymnote”, one of the very first torpedo submarines in the world. The 1960s marked a new turning point. Thanks to the launch in 1967 of the “Redoutable”, the first French nuclear missile submarine (SSBN), our country joined the United States, the USSR and Great Britain in the very closed club of naval powers. atomic.

At the same time, the Department of Naval Construction and Weapons (DCAN, the ancestor of Naval Group) experienced its first export successes. Its Daphne-class electric-diesel propulsion devices are appealing to Portugal, Spain, Pakistan and even South Africa. Cock-a-doodle Doo ? Not enough to challenge the German hegemony of TKMS (a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp), the European leader in submersible sales. The balance of power began to change in the years 1990-2000. The French manufacturer has a major advantage over its great German rival: its conventional submarines intended for export benefit from the technological fallout from SSBNs and nuclear attack submarines (SNA) which equip the French Navy. In particular the acoustic discretion. Generous technology transfers complete this winning commercial policy. By means of which Paris manages to steal several contracts from Berlin’s nose and beard: in India in 2005, in Brazil in 2009 and … in Australia seven years later.

France is today in the top 5 producers of submersibles, behind the United States, Germany, Russia and China. Without the loss of the Australian contract, the French arsenals would have even dethroned TKMS, largely submerging its market share (30% against more than 50% on the French side according to Naval Group estimates)! Infuriating. Paris is now counting on its 4 third-generation SSBNs and its 6 second-generation SNAs (Suffren class), delivered in the coming years, to outpace its competitors and boost its export offer. Victim of a blow from Trafalgar, the French industry is biding its time to resurface.

