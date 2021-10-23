In turn, PayPal wants to become a “great app”

PayPal would like to acquire Pinterest for no less than $ 45 billion. The transaction would mark not only the biggest tech acquisition this year, but also the realization of PayPal’s diversification strategy.

As are Alipay and WeChat in China or as a plethora of applications from various horizons such as Uber or Revolut hope to become, the American PayPal solution also wishes to become a “super app”. This term designates a single application that brings together various services dedicated to payments, finance, messaging, social platforms or even mobility. This seems to confirm his intention to get his hands on the social visual search platform Pinterest for $ 45 billion, reported Wednesday, October 20, 2021 by Bloomberg. Such a transaction would mark not only the biggest acquisition in the tech sector this year, but also the fulfillment of PayPal’s diversification strategy.

Reach consumers throughout the buying journey

The company, founded in 1998, has stepped up initiatives in recent months not only to improve its online payment service offering, but also to open up to other revenue lines. First of all, through acquisitions. In November 2020, for example, PayPal bought Honey, a specialist in online rewards, coupons and promotions, for $ 4 billion. PayPal’s ambition was then “to reach consumers at the start of their purchases”, as the company explained, and no longer especially at the end of their buying journey.

Then, in early March 2021, the cryptocurrency management and storage specialist Curv entered the fold of PayPal, confirming its development plans around these digital assets. The company then announced its Checkout project allowing payments in cryptocurrency. As of October 2020, PayPal already allowed the purchase, sale and holding of cryptocurrencies.





This year, PayPal also expanded its activity with the acquisitions of Happy Returns, a specialist in product returns after online purchases, and Paidy, a company that has developed a credit payment solution. These purchases follow many other operations in previous years that have, for example, allowed the company to open up to online payments in China (GoPay), the fight against fraud (Simility), multi-currency payments (Hyperwallet) , predictive marketing (Jetlore), and, payment terminals (iZettle), and short-term financing (Swift Financial).

A new all-in-one app

These acquisitions allowed PayPal to launch a new application in September “all in one” endowed in particular with “new online shopping tools” and the possibility of having a high yield savings account. In addition to many payment, crypto and finance services, the acquisition of Pinterest would allow PayPal to position itself in a segment increasingly popular with major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat: visual discovery. of products, and therefore e-commerce on social networks. An opening to product and consumer data that would also place the company on the ground of Amazon and Shopify (which works on these questions of “social commerce” with TikTok, Google, Facebook and Instagram).