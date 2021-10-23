Incidence rate by department in France

By Julie M. Photos by Julie M. Posted on October 23, 2021 at 8:11 p.m.
The incidence rate by department is an indicator to be monitored very closely in order to follow the evolution of the epidemic. We discover together the incidence rates of each department on Saturday 23 October 2021.
THE’indicator to follow closely at the moment, it is the incidence rate of each department. Indeed, it makes it possible to estimate the share of people infected in each department and there is a corresponding number of people tested positive over the last 7 days out of 100,000 inhabitants.
Find below the incidence rate by department to Wednesday, October 20, 2021. We noted in Red the departments for which the incidence rate is greater than 200 per 100,000, in orange the departments for which it is between 50 and 199 per 100,000. We put in green the departments for which the threshold is lower than the alert threshold set at 50 per 100,000.
The overall incidence rate in France at Wednesday, October 20, 2021 (consolidated data) achieved 50.91 or slightly below the alert threshold set at 50.
- 01 – Ain – Bourg-en-Bresse 45.4
- 02 – Aisne – Laon 23.0
- 03 – Allier – Mills 24.4
- 04 – Alpes-de-Haute-Provence – Digne-les-Bains 47.2
- 05 – Hautes-Alpes – Gap 51.5
- 06 – Alpes-Maritimes – Nice 63.0
- 07 – Ardèche – Privas 46.8
- 08 – Ardennes – Charleville-Mézières 45.6
- 09 – Ariège – Foix 30.2
- 10 – Dawn – Troyes 24.5
- 11 – Aude – Carcassonne 46.7
- 12 – Aveyron – Rodez 79.8
- 13 – Bouches-du-Rhône – Marseille 92.6
- 14 – Calvados – Caen 42.2
- 15 – Cantal – Aurillac 2.1
- 16 – Charente – Angoulême 36.8
- 17 – Charente-Maritime – La Rochelle 50.4
- 18 – Cher – Bourges 48.2
- 19 – Corrèze – Tulle 51.2
- 2A – Corse-du-Sud – Ajaccio 56.6
- 2B – Haute-Corse – Bastia 40.1
- 21 – Côte-d’Or – Dijon 30.2
- 22 – Côtes-d’Armor – Saint-Brieuc 40.6
- 23 – Creuse – Gueret 24.1
- 24 – Dordogne – Périgueux 47.7
- 25 – Doubs – Besançon 32.3
- 26 – Drôme – Valence 45.9
- 27 – Eure – Évreux 44.4
- 28 – Eure-et-Loir – Chartres 36.6
- 29 – Finistère – Quimper 24.4
- 30 – Gard – Nîmes 40.3
- 31 – Haute-Garonne – Toulouse 35.8
- 32 – Gers – Auch 35.8
- 33 – Gironde – Bordeaux 36
- 34 – Hérault – Montpellier 41.7
- 35 – Ille-et-Vilaine – Rennes 49.1
- 36 – Indre – Châteauroux 33.2
- 37 – Indre-et-Loire – Tours 51.0
- 38 – Isère – Grenoble 39.8
- 39 – Jura – Lons-le-Saunier 28.3
- 40 – Landes – Mont-de-Marsan 37.6
- 41 – Loir-et-Cher – Blois 45.1
- 42 – Loire – Saint-Étienne 43.0
- 43 – Haute-Loire – Le Puy-en-Velay 87.7
- 44 – Loire-Atlantique – Nantes 59.6
- 45 – Loiret – Orleans 32.8
- 46 – Lot – Cahors 20.2
- 47 – Lot-et-Garonne – Agen 45.1
- 48 – Lozère – Mende 56.4
- 49 – Maine-et-Loire – Angers 65.8
- 50 – Manche – Saint-Lô 17.9
- 51 – Marne – Châlons-en-Champagne 21.3
- 52 – Haute-Marne – Chaumont 45.5
- 53 – Mayenne – Laval 54.0
- 54 – Meurthe-et-Moselle – Nancy 34.1
- 55 – Meuse – Bar-le-Duc 20.9
- 56 – Morbihan – Vannes 27.7
- 57 – Moselle – Metz 43.9
- 58 – Nièvre – Nevers 11.5
- 59 – North – Lille 47.7
- 60 – Oise – Beauvais 44.1
- 61 – Orne – Alençon 19.5
- 62 – Pas-de-Calais – Arras 30.2
- 63 – Puy-de-Dome – Clermont-Ferrand 26.2
- 64 – Pyrénées-Atlantiques – Pau 79.9
- 65 – Hautes-Pyrénées – Tarbes 35.7
- 66 – Pyrénées-Orientales – Perpignan 38.4
- 67 – Bas-Rhin – Strasbourg 44.2
- 68 – Haut-Rhin – Colmar 47.7
- 69 – Rhône – Lyon 53.4
- 70 – Haute-Saône – Vesoul 42.5
- 71 – Saône-et-Loire – Mâcon 34.7
- 72 – Sarthe – Le Mans 41.8
- 73 – Savoie – Chambéry 43.0
- 74 – Haute-Savoie – Annecy 58.3
- 75 – Paris – Paris 86.5
- 76 – Seine-Maritime – Rouen 31.8
- 77 – Seine-et-Marne – Melun 52.0
- 78 – Yvelines – Versailles 77.2
- 79 – Deux-Sèvres – Niort 85.3
- 80 – Somme – Amiens 26.5
- 81 – Tarn – Albi 46.4
- 82 – Tarn-et-Garonne – Montauban 33.9
- 83 – Var – Toulon 47.8
- 84 – Vaucluse – Avignon 44.0
- 85 – Vendée – La Roche-sur-Yon 74.5
- 86 – Vienne – Poitiers 35.0
- 87 – Haute-Vienne – Limoges 22.4
- 88 – Vosges – Épinal 15.0
- 89 – Yonne – Auxerre 33.7 ,
- 90 – Territory of Belfort – Belfort 20.0
- 91 – Essonne – Évry 64.6
- 92 – Hauts-de-Seine – Nanterre 61.0
- 93 – Seine – Saint-Denis – Bobigny 68.3
- 94 – Val-de-Marne – Créteil 78.4
- 95 – Val-d’Oise – Cergy-Pontoise 66.3
- 971 – Guadeloupe – Basse-Terre 50.1
- 972 – Martinique – Fort-de-France 128.5
- 973 – Guyana – Cayenne 242.2
- 974 – Reunion – Saint-Denis 27.6
- 976 – Mayotte – Dzaoudzi 15.7