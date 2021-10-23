“Incomparable”, “Brilliant” … Viewers totally under the spell of Julien Doré in Le Meilleur pâtissier (M6)

This Thursday, October 21, 2021, M6 broadcast at 9:05 p.m. episode 3 of Best pastry chef, season 10. A new stage with the theme “When the music is good”. For the first round, the candidates had two hours to revisit a great classic of pastry: the opera. They then had to make an LP, an incredible cake topped with a whirlwind dressing. Finally, in the creative test, the amateurs had for mission to stage the song of their choice, in the heart of a playful and greedy creation.

For the occasion, an exceptional jury was invited to this culinary concert, starting with Pierre Hermé, elected best pastry chef in the world in 2016. The chef was accompanied by two singers: Louane and Julien Doré. At ease and full of humor, the latter was unanimous among viewers … “Julien Doré, he is as funny as can be. I love”, “Julien Doré is incomparable “, “I already liked Julien Doré a lot but now I see his delirious side and his humor that I love …, “Julien Doré is awesome. He messes with the candidates “…

At the end of the evening, Guillaume was eliminated. For her part, Marion took down the blue apron. Next week, the amateur pastry chefs will compete in two teams, the North against the South!

