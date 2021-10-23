“Inflation allowance”: scholarship holders or fiscally autonomous students will also receive 100 euros

Gabriel Attal said this Friday morning that the students would also benefit from the inflation allowance of 100 euros, announced Thursday evening by Jean Castex. Scholarship students and those who are fiscally independent earning less than 2,000 euros per month will be eligible for this check.

The government decided and decided to set up an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros for all French people earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. This measure concerns 38 million people.





The editorial team advises you

“These 100 euros will not be taxable”

Among these 38 million French people will also figure scholarship students or tax-independent students earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. The information was announced this Friday by Gabriel Attal, the government spokesperson on France 2. “Students who receive grants or are fiscally independent from their parents will receive the inflation allowance. These 100 euros will not be taxable. “

“That’s around two-thirds of French students who are therefore concerned “, he added. The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili estimates the number of eligible students at 1.7 million out of 2.7 million.