“Inflation allowance”: why some people could receive twice the aid of 100 euros?

It was an announcement that caused a stir on Thursday, October 21: French people who earn less than 2,000 euros per month will be able to benefit in December from aid of 100 euros. An “inflation compensation” announced by Jean Castex, the Prime Minister, to cope with the rise in the price of energy. But some beneficiaries could receive more than the amount announced.

“Inflation allowance”: the government has chosen exceptional aid to cope with the rise in fuel prices. While some demanded lower taxes, this check for 100th for people who receive less than 2000th per month is still well received by the French (38 million are concerned).

Especially since some of them could touch it several times. Those who have more than one employer, for example. Indeed, it is the employer who is responsible for paying this assistance, which must appear directly on the payslip for December. The latter is then reimbursed by the State. We can therefore imagine that several companies pay this amount to the same employee.





Control device?

Another scenario is if an asset is both self-employed and salaried. In this case, he could receive the 100th aid from his employer, but also 100th aid from the Urssaf, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria. The double payment of aid can finally arise for a retiree who would hold a job. Same thing again, the person concerned has two possible paths to receive help, and nothing seems to prevent him from seeing it in duplicate.

Scholarship students and employees will also have two ways of perceiving aid, and nothing seems to prevent them from perceiving it twice. In this regard, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance cited by our colleagues from La Dépêche assumes a “side effect” that will probably be difficult to avoid. No control mechanism seems to be planned today to avoid a double payment.