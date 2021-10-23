““ Inflation compensation ”, in the country of assistance”

By Gaëtan de Capèle, deputy editor of the Figaro.

Let’s be honest: whatever he announced Thursday night on television, Jean Castex was condemned in advance to the stake. Too little, too expensive, too late … Political unanimity on the need to reduce the energy bill of the French did not resist long political games. Frankly, if there was a silver bullet to solve the problem of soaring energy prices, it would know. Let us thank the Prime Minister – little consolation – for having probably chosen the least bad: a simple and unconditional check to 38 million French people rather than a reduction in taxes with invisible effects.

The payment of an “inflation compensation” nonetheless marks an additional stage in the complete disruption of our economic policy. First, because it does not correspond to any emergency situation, but rather to a “feeling”: despite the surge in energy prices, the general price increase remains around 2% according to INSEE – a