Info France 3. In Toulouse, a schoolboy beaten up after playing 1, 2, 3 soleil Squid Game version

Thursday, October 14, a 5th year student from a college in western Toulouse was beaten up by comrades in the playground. He was participating in a game from the Squid Game event series. His mother filed a complaint on Tuesday in a police station.

It is basically child’s play, innocent, but which has worried the National Education for several weeks. Children, from elementary to middle school, have brought the famous 1, 2, 3 Soleil up to date, but with new rules.

Rules directly inspired by Netflix’s “Squid Game” event series. In the series, players are killed as soon as they lose. At school, any child who moves is “eliminated”.

Kicks to the stomach and head

Problem: with older children, the game can sometimes take a much more violent turn. As in Toulouse, last Thursday, October 14.

During the meridian break, college students from the agglomeration * play 1, 2, 3 Soleil, classic version. But one of the children decides to upgrade the “Squid Game” version along the way. “Whoever moves, we beat him up”.

My son got scared and then wanted to stop playing. For his comrades, he moved! They then started running after him. He ran away, but one of his friends tripped him up in a corner of the college. Once on the ground, they all started kicking him in the stomach and head! The mother of the college concerned.

The mother filed a complaint

A beating, completely free. “A game has indeed degenerated, confirms the principal of the establishment reached by telephone. All parents and children concerned have been received. Disciplinary proceedings are initiated.“In parallel, the teachers of this college did prevention in all classes during the week.

But the mother of the typed child, she decided to go further. “I am very shocked by this trivialization of violence. The beatings received by my child could have been dramatic, according to the doctor who examined him the same day. He still has a stomach ache and has not eaten since the assault. He is not feeling right.“

She therefore filed a complaint on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in a Toulouse police station for “aggravated violence”. So as not to trivialize and prevent it from happening again.





We are on a free and violent beating. We must put a stop to this type of behavior. The school must assume its responsibilities, just like the parents. concludes this shocked mom.

A phenomenon far from isolated

A child typed for free, the case is obviously far from isolated. On a social network of exchanges between Toulouse teachers, one of them confirms having attended several scenes of this type lately.

“In relation to dangerous games, it is striking to see in the playground, as soon as we cross it, the behavior of students who kick each other for free, and who as soon as we point it out to them, we retort “we play”. And this concerns all levels.“

The Minister of National Education alerts parents and school heads

These drifts in the playgrounds even pushed the Minister of National Education to react again Tuesday, October 19. Jean-Michel Blanquer called for a “responsibility” collective in the face of the broadcast of the Squid Game program, mixing social allegory and extreme violence.

“These are games that then have an influence on the playground in terms of dangerous games (…) we have alerted both school directors and college principals to these phenomena so as to what there is attention”, Assured Jean-Michel Blanquer.

All the heads of establishments have indeed received warning messages about these abuses. Regarding this Squid Game phenomenon in schools, the Toulouse Rectorate never answered our questions despite our numerous requests this week.

* We have voluntarily chosen to preserve the anonymity of the attacked child, and not to give the name of the establishment concerned.