Iranian official slapped in the face

Abedin Khorram is “tough” on the regime, but the slap has left him unsettled.

INTERNATIONAL – There is sound and image. On October 23, former Islamic Revolutionary Guardian Abedin Khorram made his inaugural address as governor of the East Azerbaijan region in northern Iran, but it did not go as planned. A man is indeed on stage to give him a resounding slap, as you can find out in the video at the top of this article.

The attacker, whose name is unknown at the moment, would be a soldier according to the Iranian Fars news agency. The reason for his anger? The way his wife would have been treated by the public services: she would have received her Covid vaccine from the hands of a man, a mix that certain Islamic practices refuse.

This violent scene lasted only a few seconds, after which the ceremony resumed in the presence of the Iranian Minister of the Interior, Ahmad Vahidi. He also a former guardian of the Revolution, in office since the summer of 2021, he embodies a hardening in the appointments of officials by Tehran.

See also on The HuffPost: Slapped, Macron wants to keep “in touch” despite “the risks of the profession”





This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

VIDEO – Iraq: debacle of Hachd al-Chaabi in the legislative elections: