Italian riders have their bikes stolen at the Roubaix Mondials

Italian riders who had participated in the Roubaix Worlds during the week had their bikes stolen during the night from Friday to Saturday. ” They neglected the recommendation to leave the bikes, until the start, in the velodrome », Explained Yannick Gomez, deputy director of the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP) of the North.
“A technical and sentimental loss”
According to him, the vehicle where the bicycles were kept remained parked ” unattended for many hours »In front of their hotel in Marcq-en-Baroeul. The number of stolen bikes and the amount of damage was not yet clearly determined this early Saturday afternoon. The Pinarello company, which built the bikes, said around 20 of them had been stolen.
The riders concerned, including the men’s pursuit team – which confirmed its Olympic coronation in Roubaix by winning the world title – had finished the competition. ” Beyond the financial cost, it is also a technical and sentimental loss, explained a member of the Organizing Committee. (It’s about) most of the time custom bikes, with specific settings. “
A bike estimated at 30,000 euros
Among the stolen goods, which cost more than 10,000 euros each, are track bikes but also road bikes, some of which belong to Filippo Ganna, crowned Olympic champion and world champion in team pursuit, but also world champion of the time trial, in September.
According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, Ganna’s bike would cost 30,000 euros. All of the Italian pursuit team were painted gold. ” We are shocked to learn that all of our bikes have been stolen, wrote the Pinarello company on its Instagram account. All bikes are painted in unique colors and most have custom 3D handlebars which are very important to athletes. “