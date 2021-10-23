“It’s easier to win individual trophies”: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are still looking for each other

In an interview with Sky Sports, broadcast this Saturday, CR7 asked Mancunian fans for patience: “Manchester United is in a period of change, with my recruitment but also those of Raphaël [Varane] and Jadon [Sancho]. Adaptation will take time, also concerning our game system. “Without showing pessimism:”We must keep in mind that anything is possible. “
The fivefold Ballon d’Or places “the collective in first position“and believes that finding alchemy will not be easy:”It’s easier to earn individual trophies. “The key, according to him: that each player brings his stone to the building and”make sacrifices for the team“.”Everyone must know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club … it’s to score goals and bring my experience, my understanding of the game“, he explains.
If you ask the poorer students in a school if they like the best, they’ll say they don’t like it.
Cristiano Ronaldo was also questioned about a potential international retirement, which could allow him to devote himself to continuing his club career. “But why ? I think it’s not my time yet“, replied the Portuguese 36-year-old. That hour will strike when his level and his desire decline: “When I don’t feel able to run, dribble, shoot anymore, when I don’t have that power anymore… but I still have that and I’m motivated. “
"I want to continue. I love football and make people happy", insisted Cristiano Ronaldo, who also arouses criticism, proportional to his aura. He feeds on it:"Criticism is part of business. I do not care. I even see it as a good thing (…) Keep it up because I'm still gonna shut some mouths and win things"This, according to him, reflects his ability to stay at the top:"If you ask the poorer students in a school if they like the best, they'll say they don't like it."And Manchester United want to relearn how to be hated.
