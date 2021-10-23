“It’s easier to win individual trophies”: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are still looking for each other

In the Champions League, the magic still operates. Especially at Old Trafford. In the Premier League, it’s not bad either. Cristiano Ronaldo’s record since his return to Manchester United is very good, individually: 6 goals in 8 games. But only good, collectively. The Red Devils are only 6th in the championship after 8 days, on the eve of a crucial reception from Liverpool (2nd) this Sunday (5.30pm).

In an interview with Sky Sports, broadcast this Saturday, CR7 asked Mancunian fans for patience: “Manchester United is in a period of change, with my recruitment but also those of Raphaël [Varane] and Jadon [Sancho]. Adaptation will take time, also concerning our game system. “Without showing pessimism:”We must keep in mind that anything is possible. “

Champions League Crazy scenarios, depressing L1: the tops and flops of the 3rd day 10/21/2021 At 8:09 AM

Record, emotional discharge, integration: why Ronaldo is the ultimate C1 player

The fivefold Ballon d’Or places “the collective in first position“and believes that finding alchemy will not be easy:”It’s easier to earn individual trophies. “The key, according to him: that each player brings his stone to the building and”make sacrifices for the team“.”Everyone must know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club … it’s to score goals and bring my experience, my understanding of the game“, he explains.





If you ask the poorer students in a school if they like the best, they’ll say they don’t like it.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also questioned about a potential international retirement, which could allow him to devote himself to continuing his club career. “But why ? I think it’s not my time yet“, replied the Portuguese 36-year-old. That hour will strike when his level and his desire decline: “When I don’t feel able to run, dribble, shoot anymore, when I don’t have that power anymore… but I still have that and I’m motivated. “

Tribute to Giggs, insult to Beckham: what does Old Trafford sing for Cristiano Ronaldo?

“I want to continue. I love football and make people happy“, insisted Cristiano Ronaldo, who also arouses criticism, proportional to his aura. He feeds on it:”Criticism is part of business. I do not care. I even see it as a good thing (…) Keep it up because I’m still gonna shut some mouths and win things“This, according to him, reflects his ability to stay at the top:”If you ask the poorer students in a school if they like the best, they’ll say they don’t like it.“And Manchester United want to relearn how to be hated.

Crazy scenarios, depressing L1: the tops and flops of the 3rd day

Premier League CR7 unhappy with animation: what can MU change? 10/14/2021 At 4:08 PM