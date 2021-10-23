“It’s heartbreaking”: Jean-Marc Généreux talks about his departure from Dance with the stars (EXCLUDED)

This year in Dance with the stars, this is the first time that Jean-Marc Généreux is missing. The emblematic juror of the show has indeed decided to leave the ship after the anniversary season broadcast in 2019 on TF1. Jean-Marc Généreux then quickly switched to France 2 to animate Spectacular, the second edition of which will arrive on October 30th. A big change in his professional life which does not prevent him from being attentive to the novelties of Dances with the stars. For Purepeople.com, he shares his opinion and reconsiders the reasons for his departure.

Do you regret leaving Dance with the stars ?

That would have been impossible to participate this year with my 22 year old daughter, severely disabled. It’s heartbreaking but it’s a family choice and I couldn’t choose my job. Because Francesca is with us at home 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Before, she was taken care of from Monday to Friday, but it’s over since the pandemic, there is no more service.

What do you think of the new season season and the new rules?

It is consumed well and then the casting is brilliant. It’s a panorama of completely different personalities. We are on a very good frenzy. The proof, the young people are there. I want this program to continue, we need the dance on TV. There is a huge challenge and nothing is easy on the show. Everything depends on the professional dancers, hats off to them, hats off to Camille Combal who gives the banana, to Karine Ferri who takes over in the evening and to the jury who is fun and diverse. There is the mainstay, Chris Marques who continues to do his good job. Denitsa Ikonomova is wonderful, that was to be expected, there are no surprises there (laughs). François Alu will seek this dimension of the spectacle and he is a great creator and artist. And Jean-Paul Gaultier has already been a director and is a great couturier … Don’t throw any more, the room is full!





Are you still in contact with the show crew? Including Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova …

Not a lot because I’m so busy and then I know what it is Dance with the stars, it is an explosion that lasts three months, even four months. So they don’t have time either. It’s a race against time. We don’t have time to socialize. Of course, with Chris we’re texting each other, he’s someone I’m going to stay connected with probably all my life. It’s like with Denitsa, Christian Millette …

At the same time, you work for Quebec shows Revolution and So You Think You Can Dance. You must have a very busy schedule!

Yes but I have a fabulous family that helps me and a lot is happening for me in Canada. It’s easier to manage because I can come home, give my wife a hand, something that I couldn’t do for the past ten years. What is good with Spectacular, it’s because I’m coming to France for about ten days, we’re doing two numbers and boom I’m coming back. Corn, Dance with the stars, it was 3 or 4 months there. When I came home, it was only for 24 hours sometimes.

