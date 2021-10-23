Jazz affair: Laurent violently insults his wife after discovering his video with Hicham!

After discovering the controversy involving his wife Jazz, and other members of the JLC Family, Laurent who is preparing to become the father of his third child, had declared on the networks: “There are some you are really tired of. You were trying to release videos all over the internet, we can’t even see the head. You put anyone. No, but seriously, show the heads in this case. No matter what, you don’t know what to do about the buzz. “. Laurent had concluded: “My family and I are solid like that, you won’t have to scratch anything. “

Laurent’s very violent message

But today there is something new in this business. And for good reason, a blogger recently unveiled an excerpt from a voice message, in which we can hear Laurent violently insult his wife Jazz. We don’t know when this message was recorded, but it seems pretty clear… He screams on this recording: “Me Laurent, they call me to show me the video myself!” And I see the video too! Have you seen this Jazz there is a big bitch! In the video she says this, that, that, in mode she was forced by Hicham etc … She is fucking !!! ”





He continued, in the same recording: “She screams in the video this fat bitch!” Wallah is a bitch like all the others! Like all other women! It’s not like a guy she just got soaked, no !!! She’s a mother she bore my children! She made the bitch in the video! She’s playing, she’s screaming, she’s playing the big ***! Wallah I’m a son of a bitch if they don’t all drop those big bastards! I’ll say it myself bluntly! And they will all pay me for it! Hicham I’ll bury him! They’re all going to pay me for it! ” Ouch… This case seems far from over. What do you think ?