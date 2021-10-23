Jean-Marie Bigard would no longer be welcome on Laurent Ruquier’s show

Jean-Marie Bigard is one of the most popular French comedians of his generation. Since the end of the 1980s, it has performed in most halls of France and even managed the feat of filling the Stade de France on June 18, 2004. Proof that the companion of Lola Marois enjoys ‘a certain celebrity and a certain power of seduction with the French public. But while he was under attack for the misogynistic remarks of his sketches, the Covid-19 pandemic came to bring him a brand new new hobbyhorse: conspiracy. Always on the lookout for a good shot, it has now been more than two years that the comedian has been rolling out fallacious and dangerous rhetoric about the pandemic, obviously never failing to say all the bad things he thinks about vaccination and the health pass.





On May 22, 2021, he was even going to compare the health pass to the yellow star worn by the Jewish people during World War II. A detail of history certainly for the poor misunderstood. A wit for which he never made the slightest excuse and which visibly annoyed more than one. Since 2017, our Sunday Emile Zola has been sharing his most beautiful galéjades on the Big Heads plateau. Except that too much is too much. According to information from the Parisian, the latter is already no longer welcome alongside Laurent Ruquier.

A new affair of state for Vincent Giaconnetti, the producer of his shows who held (…)

