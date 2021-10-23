Joe Biden postpones declassification of secret archives to 2022

We will still have to wait before knowing more. The declassification of new secret archives on the JFK assassination in Dallas in 1963 will be postponed for a year, US President Joe Biden announced on Friday. “The agencies having proposed that the declassification of all information in the archives be postponed, I certify that it will be until December 15, 2022”, nearly sixty years after the assassination, wrote President Joe Biden in a communicated. In 2017, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the National Archives of the United States had declassified a series of files three times.

The White House explained in its statement that archivists had fallen behind in reviewing files due to the Covid-19 pandemic and needed time. This postponement is necessary “in order to prevent any attack on military security, intelligence operations, the maintenance of public order and the conduct of foreign relations,” said President Biden. He explained that all these considerations appeared to be “more important than the general interest of seeing immediate declassification”.





The limits of the Warren Commission

The commission into the assassination of JFK, known as the “Warren Commission”, named after its chairman Earl Warren, then president of the Supreme Court of the United States, had concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine commando who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone in the assassination of President Kennedy.

But upon publication, the report’s findings had created controversy, with the commission’s work being criticized in later studies. A congressional commission later concluded that JFK had “probably been assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.”