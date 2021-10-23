Joy Hallyday creates a buzz and intrigues the Web with an astonishing message!

Laeticia Hallyday’s daily life fascinates as much as it intrigues. Just like that of his daughters Jade and Joy. A few days ago, they had a pleasant stay on the west coast of the United States. To the delight of Internet users, the companion of Jalil Lespert shared beautiful images of this new family trip. According to their photos, the good mood was there.

On the program for horse rides in the heart of nature and local tastings! And Joy Hallyday obviously had a lot of fun. On Instagram, its popularity continues to grow. When the weather allows it, it also happens to have fun on TikTok. Keen on fashion, the teenager very often gives style lessons. And his followers are numerous to react to his publications.

Recently via her Instagram story, a close friend of Joy Hallyday relayed a little word that she addressed to him. Their subscribers were able to read: “Hello my name is Joy, I’m a Bitch”. In another video, Françoise Thibaut’s little girl appears from behind in front of a fridge on which is written: “Its all about food”. The youngest of Laeticia Hallyday seems to be a daily teaser.





Just like the rocker during his lifetime. On social networks, she very often pays tribute to him. Last September, the it girl also published beautiful pictures of the concert organized in her honor in Paris. Many weeks later, Joy Hallyday was unanimous again by posing with a sweater belonging to the Taulier. “Dad’s sweater kinda vibe”, she wrote under her photo which had the merit of making the buzz.

