Julien Castaldi refused to do Secret Story! Benjamin Castaldi makes a revelation about his son in Touche pas à mon poste (VIDEO)

Julien Castaldi was a guest on the show Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 22. His father, Benjamin Castaldi, then made a rather surprising revelation: he almost participated in Secret Story.
Do not touch My TV is the broadcast of all revelations. Columnists regularly take advantage of this to create a surprise by telling crazy anecdoteswhether it’s their own life or that of people they know. This Friday, October 22, Julien Castaldi, the son of Benjamin Castaldi, was invited on the set to talk about what he went through being the child of a celebrity in France. He confided in particular on the absence of his father when he was a child and adolescent, but also on the impact of Benjamin Castaldi’s job, presenter of reality TV shows like Loft Story and Secret Story.
“He refused to do Secret Story”
Benjamin Castaldi is now aware of it, reality TV is not for his son. “Julien was very good, but he did not want to do television”, He explained on the set of Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 22. The son of Benjamin Castaldi would have even declined the offer made to him to participate in Secret Story. “Do you know what he refused? He refused to do Secret Story“, announced the former presenter of this program. He had to come home with the secret ‘my father is the father of reality TV’.”Julien Castaldi has also been contacted twice, and refused each time to participate.
“I can do it too”
If Simon Castaldi stood out in reality TV The Princes and Princesses of Love then Objective: Rest of the world, Julien Castaldi is a little less known to the general public. However, he too has put a foot in reality TV. Several years ago now, he joined the team of Mad Mag, the broadcast of NRJ12 which happened just before the episode of Reality angels. But he took this decision reluctantly. “When you are not good in your skin, that you have not seen your father much, that you get closer to him later, you want to tell him ‘look, I can do too’. So I did that for a year, it was awesome. I have met some great people”, He explained to Cyril Hanouna. Alongside Ayem Nour, he therefore hosted this program of about twenty minutes. “They were people who really helped me understand that it was not for me and that I would be much happier without trying to settle in a life that is not mine.”Since then, he decided to move away from the world of reality TV.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.