Just released in France, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is already 80 € cheaper

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi presented a new version of the 11 Lite 5G, more colorful and with a different chip. The latter is marked “NE” and could win over many users, especially since its price is already falling thanks to 289 euros instead of 369 euros.

At its last conference, Xiaomi presented the 11T and 11T Pro which were the “stars” throughout the event. However, another smartphone has been unveiled: the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE. This is a refresh of the excellent Mi 11 Lite 5G released earlier this year, which scored 8/10 in our test. Already very convincing, this new version brings some changes and becomes more interesting thanks to this discount of 80 euros.

What is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE?

A 90 Hz AMOLED screen

A powerful Snapdragon 778G with 8 GB of RAM

A versatile triple photo sensor: 64 + 8 + 5 megapixels

Instead of 369 euros, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in its 128 + 8 GB RAM version goes to 289 euros.

An almost exact copy of the classic version

Here is a new iteration that Xiaomi offers us: the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This is a mid-range smartphone, which mainly takes the technical sheet of the classic version released instead. We find the same successful, elegant design which has a flat panel with fairly thin edges and a punch at the top left. Its panel is also AMOLED with a diagonal of 6.55 inches which offers a Full HD + definition, as well as a refresh rate at 90 Hz to ensure good fluidity. The slight changes are that the screen is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 instead of 6, and the NE model loses a gram on the scale going from 159 to 158 grams to become the thinnest 5G compatible smartphone and light from the catalog of the Chinese brand.





On the photo side, the new smartphone incorporates the same 3-sensor module: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 5-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie camera also maintains itself at 20 megapixels. It will therefore offer great versatility, and will allow you to capture beautiful shots when the lighting conditions are met. Last common point, the battery remains the same, the same for fast charging. It will therefore last a day depending on your use and will be able to recover about 50% in about twenty minutes.

A new chip and a new color

In terms of performance, the first version of the Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 780G chip supported by 6 GB of RAM, while the NE model switches to a Snapdragon 778G with this time, a RAM of 8 GB. If this configuration is slightly less powerful, it should however be very effective in the vast majority of everyday tasks. Its limits should only show itself on the most greedy games.

In the end, the most visible difference of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is in the colors it offers: black, blue, pink and glitter white. For comparison, the Mi 11 Lite 5G comes in yellow and green – in addition to the same black version.

