Justice. Joseph Helfrich, owner of the Grands Chais de France, indicted

The investigation, investigated in Dijon, follows a complaint, filed in the summer of 2016, by the Languedoc group Ad Vini (2,200 hectares of vines in operation worldwide) against the Grands Chais de France (GCF) during its acquisition. from the Burgundy wine merchant Béjot Vins et Terroirs (BVT), said Cédric Montfort, lawyer for Joseph Helfrich and GCF.

Béjot Vins et Terroirs, based in Côte d’Or and which operated 530 hectares of vines in France (including 260 in Burgundy) at the time of its acquisition, was at that time shaken by a Customs investigation into suspicion of fraud against the legislation on wine, which had earned its CEO a brief detention.

According to Le Canard Enchaîné, the Grands Chais de France are accused by Ad Vini of having obtained confidential information from a BVT audit, commissioned by Ad Vini, and thus of having benefited from privileged information allowing it to seize BVT to the detriment of Ad Vini, who was also interested in the Burgundian merchant.





Joseph Helfrich and Grand Chais de France “confident” in the outcome of the procedure

“Joseph Helfrich and the Grands Chais de France are confident about the outcome of the procedure, which will formally deny the accusations of using privileged or undue information, since the acquisition process of the BVT Group was completely regular, this which is being verified by the courts, ”assured Me Monfort in an email to AFP.

“There is therefore no great doubt for my clients that these accusations and revelations were knowingly launched to harm a competitor but also to attempt to distract from the curious economic and stock market development of one of their competitors”, adds the council. . “My clients are therefore confidently awaiting the outcome of the current investigation,” he concludes.

Grand Chais de France, headquartered in Petersbach in the Bas-Rhin, operates more than 3,000 ha of vines in the East, Languedoc, Burgundy … and employs more than 3,000 people for a total of business worth 1.1 billion euros, 80% of which is exported to more than 173 countries, thus claiming the title of “leading French exporter of wines and spirits”.