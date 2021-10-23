Khazri eternal leader, too clumsy Krasso





Tops Insatiable khazri bearer of hope Of all the good moves from start to finish, Wahbi Khazri never surrendered, even when his team conceded Fulgini’s break goal. Allowing the Greens to close the gap to twenty minutes from the end of a sublime free kick, he revived the interest of the game as was the case last Sunday in Strasbourg. Starting off and taking over from the offensives of the entrants Hamouma and Bouanga, he eased the pressure put on Bernardoni’s goal until Nadé’s liberal equalizer.

Boudebouz sets the sights If he was too tender on certain set pieces, in particular this free kick allowing the rapid revival of Bernardoni on the Angevin break, the Algerian playmaker regaled the pair posted in front of him. Easily found by the reinforced midfield behind him, he steered the game and regulated the Stéphanois tempo for nearly an hour of play before digging physically. This drop in speed also coincided with the lack of coordination of the Stéphane offensives at the end of the game.



The flops Krasso tops out Interesting during the trip to the Monegasque Rock, the attacker had raised some hopes on an offensive contribution. Offering many calls and a few spaces in Khazri, Krasso above all showed a flagrant lack of technical mastery. Between failed controls, lack of decision-making and choices that were not always relevant, he had a complicated match against an Angevin defense who had been kind enough to leave him room.

Hamouma at a slow trot Came into play a good half hour from the end, Hamouma delivered a performance that was frustrating to say the least. Close to finding the fault in a center of Khazri (64th), he gave the impression of being on the lawn because he was asked to be there and not because he wanted to. Not offering any sharp run, he only tried once to provoke the Angevin defense on the retreat, on the free kick bringing the goal of Khazri. Too little to be satisfactory.

Mason, a complicated comeback Posted on the left flank of the defense following the defections of Kolo and Trauco, the side probably had to hasten his return. Offensive in the first period, it is he who completely forgets Traoré at the far post, and puts the heads of his teammates in the bucket. Naturally lacking in rhythm, he quickly saw his offensive contribution diminish, before being replaced by a more dashing Bouanga.