Koeman sends strong message to Real Madrid ahead of Clasico

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s unwanted list

FC Barcelona receives Real Madrid this Sunday (4:15 p.m.) at Camp Nou, for a Clasico that smells of powder. Present this Saturday at a press conference a few hours from this shock, Ronald Koeman warned: Barça is waiting for its rival firmly.

“Mistrust in the club culé camp? I don’t know if people feel that. We don’t have it. We know what we can do and we want to show it. For a Clasico, there is no no clear favorite. We know what we have to do and what we can do. We are playing at home, in front of our home crowd. I’m not afraid. We want to demonstrate once again that we have a good team. ” , released the coach blaugrana in front of the media.