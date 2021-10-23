Koh-Lanta: Two former candidates well as a couple, formalization 1 year after their “love at first sight”

After months and months of rumors, it’s now official! Thomas and Myriam are indeed a couple. It was on Instagram this Saturday, October 23, 2021 that they admitted having fallen for each other on the set of Koh-Lanta, The Secret Weapons already a year ago.

“It’s been 1 year since we started the adventure, 1 year since our eyes met on this canoe … It was love at first sight, we lived this adventure together without ever letting go. Today we are still a close-knit partner in life than ever. You were there in the hardest moment of my life, you knew how to support me, to be present without ever judging me without ever letting go of me. I will always be there to protect you, support you and take care of you. You and me it was written, it was obvious … I love you“, addressed Thomas tenderly to his darling.







The mother of two children also remembered their beautiful meeting which upset everything. “We started together with our canoes next door, to then become a fiery pair from the 1st event. Our lives have changed 1 year ago thanks to this adventure but also thanks to our meeting. Many of you doubted it, today it’s official folks. Make way for a completely crazy new life that will spark“she wrote.

