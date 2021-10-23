More

    Koh-Lanta: Two former candidates well as a couple, formalization 1 year after their “love at first sight”

    Entertainment


    After months and months of rumors, it’s now official! Thomas and Myriam are indeed a couple. It was on Instagram this Saturday, October 23, 2021 that they admitted having fallen for each other on the set of Koh-Lanta, The Secret Weapons already a year ago.

    It’s been 1 year since we started the adventure, 1 year since our eyes met on this canoe … It was love at first sight, we lived this adventure together without ever letting go. Today we are still a close-knit partner in life than ever. You were there in the hardest moment of my life, you knew how to support me, to be present without ever judging me without ever letting go of me. I will always be there to protect you, support you and take care of you. You and me it was written, it was obvious … I love you“, addressed Thomas tenderly to his darling.


    The mother of two children also remembered their beautiful meeting which upset everything. “We started together with our canoes next door, to then become a fiery pair from the 1st event. Our lives have changed 1 year ago thanks to this adventure but also thanks to our meeting. Many of you doubted it, today it’s official folks. Make way for a completely crazy new life that will spark“she wrote.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleResident Evil 4 VR: saucy dialogues voluntarily removed from the game, Oculus is justified
    Next articleBiden postpones declassification of secret archives on John F. Kennedy assassination

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC