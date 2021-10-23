Lakers rookie signs humiliating all-time nullity record!

When nothing works, nothing works … Then between the Dwight Howard / Anthony Davis altercation and the shameful gesture of Rajon Rondo, a Lakers player has distinguished himself with his abysmal level. He signed a humiliating all-time record.

What about the Lakers’ start to the season if not that it is laborious? So obviously, everyone could expect it with the many arrivals in the workforce during the offseason, but after 8 games (6 preseason and 2 regular season) the progress is minimal or even nonexistent. Worse, the morale of the troops seems to be at its lowest … Already!

Indeed, during the meeting against the Suns this Friday, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis monopolized the attention with an altercation on the bench which required the intervention of a few teammates to separate them. The two interiors were reassuring after the meeting, but the pictures often speak more than the words, and what fans got to see is still quite alarming.

Avery Bradley transparent facing the Suns

Another important and worrying element is the difficulty of the recruits to impose themselves in the Frank Vogel system. Except Russell westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, authors of 15 and 16 points, no news was really in sight, and especially not Avery Bradley who signed a terrible all-time record! Faced with this humiliating statistic, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green must no longer blame their leaders for letting him go.

Huge scandal in view of the league!

Avery Bradley just made history. With zero stats accumulated tonight, he became just the 11th player in NBA history to not record a single counting stat in at least 20 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/EYv0gy7F7i – Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 23, 2021

Avery Bradley just made history. With 0 stats tonight, he became just the 11th player in history not to record a single stat in at least 20 minutes of playing time.

For his second game of the season, Avery Bradley did not necessarily have the impact expected. If he is mainly there for his defense, which is not always visible in the statistics, not to achieve the slightest notable action on the scoresheet is quite surprising. Especially with such a +/- of -25! Fans wasted no time in pointing out this poor performance.

Avery Bradley got you. He just runs around doing nothing.

Nothing is going well with the Lakers at the moment and Frank Vogel has his work cut out for him. planche. But it is better that the worries come now than before the playoffs.