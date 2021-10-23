Laurent Baffie unveils the wacky title of his second feature film!

Laurent Baffie persists and signs! 18 years after having signed his first feature film “The keys of a car”, the artist with devastating repartee is about to repeat. Guest of the RTL program “We remake the TV” on Saturday 23 October, the emblematic sniper of Thierry Ardisson has delivered some revelations about his new film as reported exclusively by our colleagues from Télé Loisirs.

Laurent Baffie confided that he was actively working on the script of his new feature film. “Want the title? ‘Pus in the gums’. On the poster, there will be: ‘Don’t go, it’s disgusting’ “, rejoiced in advance the humorist of 63 years. Eric Dussart was then allowed to point out to him:”So you haven’t learned anything from what happened? Since we recall that people had been very first degree. The slogan of your movie was ‘Don’t go see this movie, it’s a shit’. And in the end, people didn’t go when it wasn’t a shit at all“.





Let us recall that “The keys of the car”, released on December 10, 2003 and which brought together a plethora of celebrities, had not met the expected success with only 200,000 admissions in France. “I don’t plan to pay the debts for ten years. And besides, I did a crowdfunding. We will be able to participate for this film and give money“, commented Laurent Baffie who said in the process that” Pus in the gums “would be a romantic comedy. We can not wait to see that!

LT