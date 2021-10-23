LBE | Suspicion of embezzlement in Bourg de Péage





While his team has made an excellent start to the season, the Bourg de Péage club is talking about him this morning for all other reasons and not very positive. As revealed by the radio France Blue, suspicions of embezzlement were identified by the town hall of Bourg de Péage who informed the public prosecutor. Following the last general assembly of the club, the leaders and its president were not able to present a statement of accounts of the club of the previous season.

In the process, the town hall launched an audit to try to understand the financial situation of the club. After investigation, it seems that several tens of thousands of euros have been embezzled by people within the club. The mayor of the city, Nathalie Nieson, confirmed to France Bleu “There was money that was embezzled by people unscrupulous of the law and who used the fund to put it simply ”.

In the environment of the town hall, one evokes a system of “false invoices” which would have made it possible to embezzle nearly 100,000 euros. Any aid or subsidy from the town hall has been cut off until the investigation reveals the first conclusions. In the meantime, the FFHB’s financial monitoring and control bodies (CNACG) may also want to understand and hold the club to account.